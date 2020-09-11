Bisola Aiyeola is an Ambitious Cook hoping to become a Renowned Chef in Kayode Kasum’s “This Lady Called Life” | Watch the Trailer

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

19 mins ago

 on

Kayode Kasum has premiered the trailer for his star-studded feature film “This Lady Called Life“. Bisola Aiyeola stars Aiye explores the culinary world as Aiye, an ambitious cook, hopes to become a renowned Chef.

Becoming a chef is Aiye’s greatest desire. But, she is a young, struggling, single mother who has been abandoned by her family. To settle for defeat, or to fight against all odds to become the chef of her dreams? That is the question.

The movie stars, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Iwara, Wale Ojo, Tina Mba, Jemima Osunde, Lota Chukwu, Molawa Onajobi, Paul Utomi, Micheal Ejoor, Asaah Samuel, Miyonsea, Tuke Morgan and lots more.

Watch the trailer:

