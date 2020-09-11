A Lami Phillips’ EP is Coming & these Clips are Just a Taste!

We are huge fans of Lami Phillips and we’ve followed her in recent years as she has bloomed into a multifaceted star – from music to movie to inspiration and more. We couldn’t help but wonder what she’s going to do next.

It appears she’s working on a new project after taking a long music break. According to a post she shared on Instagram, she’s working on an EP “Kadara” which will feature M.I. Abaga and Olamide.

We’re so excited about this!

She shared a clip from a studio session listening to one of the tracks off the upcoming EP. She wrote:

#KADARA in progress NIGHTS IN FRANCE 48hr sessions.. keep moving. It was 5 am at this time. This EP.. is 👌fire !!! I worked so well with @wanted_prodz in Paris and I can’t wait to share the work! Mehn on this very day I hadn’t eaten .. the food was my music. I’m like we ain’t leaving without hits! @oyeakd and @pauloo2104 will let y’all know soon enough! LAMI season baby! #kadaraseason Go LARGE season! @elizabeth_elohor will soon talk her

She shared another clip of her grooving to ther M.I. collabo on Instagram, writing: