A Lami Phillips' EP is Coming & these Clips are Just a Taste!

BellaNaija.com

Published

47 mins ago

 on

We are huge fans of Lami Phillips and we’ve followed her in recent years as she has bloomed into a multifaceted star – from music to movie to inspiration and more. We couldn’t help but wonder what she’s going to do next.

It appears she’s working on a new project after taking a long music break. According to a post she shared on Instagram, she’s working on an EP “Kadara” which will feature M.I. Abaga and Olamide.

We’re so excited about this!

She shared a clip from a studio session listening to one of the tracks off the upcoming EP. She wrote:

#KADARA in progress NIGHTS IN FRANCE

48hr sessions.. keep moving. It was 5 am at this time. This EP.. is 👌fire !!! I worked so well with @wanted_prodz in Paris and I can’t wait to share the work! Mehn on this very day I hadn’t eaten .. the food was my music. I’m like we ain’t leaving without hits! @oyeakd and @pauloo2104 will let y’all know soon enough! LAMI season baby! #kadaraseason Go LARGE season! @elizabeth_elohor will soon talk her

She shared another clip of her grooving to ther M.I. collabo on Instagram, writing:

I told Jude.. “I have the song… ama send it” ( mind you there’s been pressure from the fans to do another one with Jude but the vibe just can’t be forced). Jude heard it and said .. …… wait .. you’ll hear it on the song.. #KADARA IS LOADING.. wait for it.

