Davido talks “A Better Time” Album, #BBNaija & New Music “Fem” on The Beat 99.9Fm #DriveTimeShow

Long time no see and no music, but Davido is BACK! The music star was the latest guest on the #DriveTimeShow with Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru and Segun Emdin.

According to Davido, “FEM” is “to the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have… we say #FEM!”

To the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, dey don’t understand your grace, dey don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have..we say #FEM! 🤫 OUT NOW! Visuals out by 7pm WAT! Heard y’all missed me https://t.co/lMojoK5qGd pic.twitter.com/3yEwR5UvAM — Davido (@davido) September 10, 2020

His album upcoming album “A Better Time“(ABT) will drop anytime before December, his album cover will feature a photo of his son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., and while he was on social media hiatus, he spent his time binge-watching Big Brother Naija, because you know, he’s a BIG FAN.

Photo Credit: thebeat99.9fm