Connect with us

BN TV Music Scoop

Davido talks "A Better Time" Album, #BBNaija & New Music "Fem" on The Beat 99.9Fm #DriveTimeShow

BN TV Music Scoop

A Lami Phillips' EP is Coming & these Clips are Just a Taste!

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Risk-taking gone wrong - Catch Episode 2 of “Mama and Papa Godspower“

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Jussie Smollett Opens Up for the First Time in a Long While about His Hate Crime Case

BN TV

Lolo1 talks Single Parenting, Dealing with an Ex, Raising the Kids & Finance on New Vlog Series

BN TV

"I had fibroid during pregnancy" - Lola shares her story on this episode of "My Birthing Experience"

BN TV Movies & TV

David gives in to Peer Pressure on Episode 3 "Unfeeling" of 'Fancy Teens'

BN TV

Get to Know Adanna & David a Little More with this Fun Q&A

BN TV

Toyin Abraham's Message to Everyone on New Vlog is "Be Appreciative"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Answering All Your Questions about Hosting the #BBNaija "Lockdown" Show

BN TV

Davido talks “A Better Time” Album, #BBNaija & New Music “Fem” on The Beat 99.9Fm #DriveTimeShow

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Long time no see and no music, but Davido is BACK! The music star was the latest guest on the #DriveTimeShow with Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru and Segun Emdin.

According to Davido, “FEM” is “to the people talking about you because they don’t understand your shine, they don’t understand your grace, they don’t understand why they can never be what you are or have what you have… we say #FEM!”

His album upcoming album “A Better Time“(ABT) will drop anytime before December, his album cover will feature a photo of his son David Adedeji Adeleke Jr., and while he was on social media hiatus, he spent his time binge-watching Big Brother Naija, because you know, he’s a BIG FAN.

Watch the video below:

Photo Credit: thebeat99.9fm

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Yetunde Onafuye: You Can Overcome Reading Slumps Using these Tips

Sola Amadi: Break Limitations & Find Freedom by Colouring Outside the Lines

Enioluwa Adeoluwa: Why You Need To Use LinkedIn For Your Professional Growth

Muinat Adekeye: Would You Let Your Village People Raise Your Child?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Here Are 7 Surefire Ways to Get Ahead in Your Job Search

Advertisement
css.php