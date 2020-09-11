Risk-taking gone wrong – Catch Episode 2 of “Mama and Papa Godspower“

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Episode two of Lasisi Elenu‘s web series, “Mama and Papa Godspower“ is out. The series produced by the popular comedian features a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

Synopsis:

A situational family drama filled with comedy and reality. An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success.

Missed episode on? Watch it HERE!

Watch episode two below:

