Lasisi Elenu is Out with a New Comedy Series “Mama and Papa Godspower” | Watch Episode 1

Comedian and MC, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu has a brand new web series and it is titled “Mama and Papa Godspower“.

Produced by Lasisi Elenu, the series features a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

Synopsis:

A situational family drama filled with comedy and reality. An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success.

Watch episode one below: