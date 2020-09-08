Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Lasisi Elenu is Out with a New Comedy Series "Mama and Papa Godspower" | Watch Episode 1

BN TV Music

Tuke Morgan's Sax Cover of "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music" is Absolutely Beautiful

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

5 Things Erica Said in Her First Interview Since Leaving the #BBNaija Show

BN TV

Dodos Uvieghara tries out some Traditional Nigerian Dishes & Some Unusual Snacks on New Vlog

BN TV

All that Went Down at Sisi Yemmie's Wedding Anniversary House Party on "Sisi Weekly"

BN TV Movies & TV

'Misplaced Priorities' - Catch Episode 2 of Blessing Egbe’s “Fancy Teens” Series

BN TV

Why Not Try The Kitchen Muse's Indian Butter Chicken Recipe this Week

BN TV Movies & TV

Episode 6 of "Sol Family" is All About Sauti Sol's Bien-Aimé & Chimano

BN TV Movies & TV

The Drama is Unending! Don't Miss the Season Finale of “My Name Is A-Zed”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature Special: Watch "Darima's Dilemma" starring Majid Michel, IK Ogbonna & Mbong Amata

BN TV

Lasisi Elenu is Out with a New Comedy Series “Mama and Papa Godspower” | Watch Episode 1

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Comedian and MC, Nosa Afolabi, popularly known as Lasisi Elenu has a brand new web series and it is titled “Mama and Papa Godspower“.

Produced by Lasisi Elenu, the series features a family of four – a man (Lasisi Elenu), his wife Ecquitus (Nonso Kalango) and his two children Godspower and Quality (Olamide Afolabi and Balogun Bashiru).

Synopsis:

A situational family drama filled with comedy and reality. An insight of the grassroots and life of an average Nigerian on their quest to success.

Watch episode one below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: Learning Emotional Intelligence from Erica’s #BBNaija Disqualification

The Problem with Pastor David Ibiyeomie Threatening to Kill Daddy Freeze on the Altar

Richmond Bassey of Bamboo is Our #BellaNaijaMCM This Week!

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: The 5 C’s To Creating Great Content Marketing Campaign

Money Matters With Nimi Akinkugbe: 11 Investment Tips From Warren Buffet

Advertisement
css.php