Jussie Smollett Opens Up for the First Time in a Long While about His Hate Crime Case

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JANUARY 21: Jussie Smollett is seen at NATPE Miami 2019 – Tyler Perry Keynote “Living the Dream: A Career in Content” at the Fontainebleau Hotel on January 21, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Jussie Smollett in an Instagram Live interview with BET correspondent and Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill, opened up for the first time about his case, police corruption, BLM, and more.

The former “Empire” actor, was accused in January 2019 of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself. Recall Smollett told the police he was walking home early on when two masked men approached him, made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck and screamed, “This is MAGA country,” before fleeing.

He has been entangled in legal troubles ever since.

“It’s been frustrating, to say the least,” Smollett said. “It’s been beyond frustrating because to be somebody that… speaks up for so much and speaks up about so many things, it’s been difficult to kind of be quiet – to not be able to say all the things you want to say, to yell from the rooftop because I don’t think people realize that I’ve just been wrapped up in some form of a case for the last approaching two years.”

He maintained his innocence but said he did not think he would be absolved in his ongoing legal battle.

The actor said that law enforcement and the media are “trying to sell” an agenda by highlighting certain aspects of the case to paint the picture of a guilty man.

When I step back, I can see the way they served the narrative to the people: That it was intentionally created to make people doubt from the very, very beginning. But at the same time, I’m not really living for the people that don’t believe. … All I can do is know that out of all the jokers in this entire situation, I am the only human being who has not changed his story one time in order to meet someone’s agenda.

Smollett accused the media and police of shying away from details that could prove his innocence.

If I’m being completely honest, no, I don’t (believe that the case could be absolved). They won’t let this go. It doesn’t matter. There is an example being made and the sad part is that there is an example being made of someone who did not do what they’re being accused of.

On why he has been silent and just speaking up on the case, he said:

I’m certainly not going rogue, I’m still taking the advice of my attorneys and everything, but I just don’t really see what staying quiet has done or where it’s gotten me. Sometimes I wake up in the morning and I am so angry, and then other times I wake up and if I squint real hard, I can see the silver lining.

Watch the video below:

