Mo Abudu is Still Cool & Gorgeous at 56!

Here's How Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is Holding Up Following the Sad Passing of Her Dad

Lights, Camera & a Showdown on Stage - Get the Lowdown on #BBNaija Day 52

#BBNaija's Brighto has Got Fans Excited with his Nollywood Debut

"Strong, Powerful, Mama Magic" Eniko Hart is Giving Us Maternity Looks to Remember

Ukonwa Ojo is the New Chief Marketing Officer for Amazon's Prime Video

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is Answering All Your Questions about Hosting the #BBNaija "Lockdown" Show

Let's Catch You Up on All that Happened on #BBNaija Day 51

#BNxBBNaija5: Lucy Answers Ten Questions about her Now-Settled Argument with Nengi, Friendship & Plans After the Show

Shan George is Engaged 💍

12 mins ago

It’s Mo Abudu‘s birthday and she looks absolutely gorgeous 😍😍

The filmmaker and CEO of Ebonylife Films is “still cool at 56” and she’s “giving God all the glory”.

She makes 56 look a walk in the park with these captivating photos:

Once a hottie, forever a hottie! Here’s a throwback photo of the exceptional filmmaker from 36/37 years ago:

Mo Abudu slaying it as a presenter:

Another trip down memory lane and an important life lesson. I decided on a career change into the world of media at age 40. Please rest assured, a number of people thought I had lost my mind 😂😂. ⁣ ⁣ The first episode of Moments with Mo aired Pan African wide in 2006. ⁣ ⁣ I look back and I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to interview such a variety of people, from numerous heads of states, to international world leaders, our governors , business leaders, celebrities, to some ordinary people doing extraordinary things and the icing on the cake was when Steve Forbes interviewed me 💃🏽😊💃🏽😊💃🏽. ⁣ ⁣ Back to the big lesson learnt, its never too late to start a new journey in this journey called LIFE. ⁣ ⁣ Always remember “if you can think it, you can do it”⁣ ⁣ #ATripDownMemoryLane❤️⁣ #Turning56Tomorrow🙏🏾⁣ #AwesomeGod❤️🙏🏾

Photo Credit: @Moabudu

