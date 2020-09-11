Scoop
Mo Abudu is Still Cool & Gorgeous at 56!
It’s Mo Abudu‘s birthday and she looks absolutely gorgeous 😍😍
The filmmaker and CEO of Ebonylife Films is “still cool at 56” and she’s “giving God all the glory”.
She makes 56 look a walk in the park with these captivating photos:
Once a hottie, forever a hottie! Here’s a throwback photo of the exceptional filmmaker from 36/37 years ago:
Mo Abudu slaying it as a presenter:
Another trip down memory lane and an important life lesson. I decided on a career change into the world of media at age 40. Please rest assured, a number of people thought I had lost my mind 😂😂. The first episode of Moments with Mo aired Pan African wide in 2006. I look back and I am grateful for the opportunities I have had to interview such a variety of people, from numerous heads of states, to international world leaders, our governors , business leaders, celebrities, to some ordinary people doing extraordinary things and the icing on the cake was when Steve Forbes interviewed me 💃🏽😊💃🏽😊💃🏽. Back to the big lesson learnt, its never too late to start a new journey in this journey called LIFE. Always remember “if you can think it, you can do it” #ATripDownMemoryLane❤️ #Turning56Tomorrow🙏🏾 #AwesomeGod❤️🙏🏾
Photo Credit: @Moabudu