You Should Listen to Cassper Nyovest’s Fifth Studio Album “Any Minute Now (A.M.N)”
South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has officially released his fifth studio album “Any Minute Now (A.M.N)“, and it’s everything and more.
The album is bound up with the rapper’s first child who could be born “any minute now”, hence the title and artwork.
The album consists of versatile sounds including trap, kwaito and jazz.
“Any Minute Now” features top music stars like Bas, Tellaman, Anthony Hamilton, Boogie, Khuli Chana, Youngsta CPT, Samthing Soweto, Zola 7, Langa Mavuso, HHP, Tuks, Mo’molemi, Busiswa, Nadia Nakai, Towdee Mac & Dj Lemonka.
Stream the “A.M.N” album: