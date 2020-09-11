You Should Listen to Cassper Nyovest’s Fifth Studio Album “Any Minute Now (A.M.N)”

South African rapper Cassper Nyovest has officially released his fifth studio album “Any Minute Now (A.M.N)“, and it’s everything and more.

The album is bound up with the rapper’s first child who could be born “any minute now”, hence the title and artwork.

The album consists of versatile sounds including trap, kwaito and jazz.

“Any Minute Now” features top music stars like Bas, Tellaman, Anthony Hamilton, Boogie, Khuli Chana, Youngsta CPT, Samthing Soweto, Zola 7, Langa Mavuso, HHP, Tuks, Mo’molemi, Busiswa, Nadia Nakai, Towdee Mac & Dj Lemonka.

Stream the “A.M.N” album:

Hlengiwe feat. Zola 7

To Whom It May Concern

1 of 1

Thoughts feat. Boogie

Loco

Indoda

AMN Skit

Friday Night feat. Samthing Soweto

How Does It Feel feat. Langa Mavuso

Egyptian Cotton feat. Anthony Hamilton

Nobody Knows feat. Bas & Youngsta Cpt

Ngwanesu feat. Samthing Soweto

Nokuthula feat. Busiswa

Amadedoni feat. Tweezy (Video)

Hypnotize feat. Nadia Nakai

Ses’fikile feat. Phantom Steeze

Isinkwa fear. Pro Kid

Celebrate feat. Tellaman & AGS

Bonginkosi feat. Zola 7

Good For That (Video)

Nyuku (Remix) HHP, Khuli Chana, Tuks, Momolemi, Towdee Mac & Dj Lemonka