New Video: Nasty C, Lil Gotit & Lil Keed – Bookoo Bucks
South African rapper Nasty C comes through with new visuals for his track “Bookoo Bucks“, off his recently released album “Zulu Man With Some Power“.
“Bookoo Bucks” was produced by Atlanta producer ATL Jacob and the video directed by Nasty C and Allison Swank.
Watch the video below:
Credits:
Executive Producer: Allison Swank
Directors: Nasty C & Allison Swank
Co-Director: Yoza Mnyanda
Producer: Sazi Mbalekwa
DOP: Travys Owen
Art Director: Unathi Mkonto
Stylist: Thobeka Mbane
Stylist Assistant: Kaya Mtengwana
Make Up and Hair: Luther Galloway & Bassie Seripe
Production Assistant: Faith Molefe