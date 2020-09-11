New Video: Nasty C, Lil Gotit & Lil Keed – Bookoo Bucks

Connect with us

Published

43 mins ago

 on

South African rapper Nasty C comes through with new visuals for his track “Bookoo Bucks“, off his recently released album “Zulu Man With Some Power“.

“Bookoo Bucks” was produced by Atlanta producer ATL Jacob and the video directed by Nasty C and Allison Swank.

Watch the video below:

Credits:

Executive Producer: Allison Swank

Directors: Nasty C & Allison Swank

Co-Director: Yoza Mnyanda

Producer: Sazi Mbalekwa

DOP: Travys Owen

Art Director: Unathi Mkonto

Stylist: Thobeka Mbane

Stylist Assistant: Kaya Mtengwana

Make Up and Hair: Luther Galloway & Bassie Seripe

Production Assistant: Faith Molefe

