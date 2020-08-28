Music
You should Listen to Nasty C’s Album “Zulu Man With Some Power” – It’s Everything and More
South African Hip Hop artist Nasty C has finally served his long awaited album “Zulu Man With Some Power” and we’re absolutely here for it.
The 20-track album “Zulu Man With Some Power” includes features from T.I., Tellaman, Ari Lennox, Rowlene, Lil Gotit and Lil Keed.
The album also includes pre-released songs: “Eazy“, “There They Go“, “Palm Tree” and “They Don’t” – an anthem which addresses racial injustices in wake of police brutality protests. All funds from the “They Don’t” record will go towards Until Freedom & The Solidarity Fund
Some of the producers who worked on the album include Nasty, Joel Bank & Cody Banks aka “BankRollIt“.
Stream the album below: