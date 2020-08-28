You should Listen to Nasty C’s Album “Zulu Man With Some Power” – It’s Everything and More

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 mins ago

 on

South African Hip Hop artist Nasty C has finally served his long awaited album “Zulu Man With Some Power” and we’re absolutely here for it.

The 20-track album “Zulu Man With Some Power” includes features from T.I.TellamanAri LennoxRowleneLil Gotit and Lil Keed. 

The album also includes pre-released songs: “Eazy“, “There They Go“, “Palm Tree” and “They Don’t” – an anthem which addresses racial injustices in wake of police brutality protests. All funds from the “They Don’t” record will go towards Until Freedom & The Solidarity Fund

Some of the producers who worked on the album include Nasty, Joel Bank & Cody Banks aka “BankRollIt“.

Stream the album below:

King Shit

Steve Biko

That’s Hard

Overpriced Steak

La Vida Loca

Zone feat. Tellaman

How Many Times

Eazy (Video)

All In feat. T.I.

Lose Some Win Some

Sad Boys

Black And White feat. Ari Lennox

Deep Pockets feat. Rowlene

Bookoo Bucks feat. Lil Gotit & Lil Keed

Palm Trees (Video)

Zulu Man

Ababulali

There They Go (Video)

They Don’t feat. T.I. (Video)

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

