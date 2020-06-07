Connect with us

Music

Nasty C teams up with T.I. for New Single "They Don't"

Music Scoop

Burna Boy, Yemi Alade & Sinach make Billboard's Top 15 Sub-Saharan African Artists

Music

New Music + Video: Juls feat. Aymos - Tembisa

Music

New Video: B-Red feat. Mayorkun - Dance

Music

New Music: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks - Banger

Music

New Music + Video: Avala - Iran Obinrin (Female Lineage)

Music

New Music: Broda Shaggi feat. Zlatan - Okoto

BN TV Music

You Should Listen to this Visual Poem "Lockdown" by The Garden Theatre

Music

CKay has a Gift for his Fans - A Musical Short Film "Alien"

Music

New Video: Nana Fofie - Yeno Ntem

Music

Nasty C teams up with T.I. for New Single “They Don’t”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African rapper Nasty C has teamed up with T.I. for the timely single, “They Don’t“.

On this powerful collaboration, Nasty C and TI address racial injustices and police brutality around the world.

The song, produced by Gemini Major, kicks off with Nasty C, as he sings, “They don’t want me to sleep, they don’t want me to dream/They don’t want to see my people livin’ good and at ease/They wanna lock ’em all up and then get rid of the keys/We ain’t never free.”

Listen to the track below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Firecracker Toyeen: Seemingly Inconsequential Actions Have Long Term Consequences

Moses Obroku: Letter To 20 Year Old Moses

Wanna Be an Advocate Against Sexual Violence in University Campuses in Lagos? WARIF Has a Program You Should Apply To

Ivie Omoregie: Understanding the Concept of Force Majeure
Omotade Alalade

How #BellaNaijaWCW Omotade Alalade of Beibei Haven Foundation is Supporting Women/Families Through Their Fertility Journey
Advertisement
css.php