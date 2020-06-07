Nasty C teams up with T.I. for New Single “They Don’t”

South African rapper Nasty C has teamed up with T.I. for the timely single, “They Don’t“.

On this powerful collaboration, Nasty C and TI address racial injustices and police brutality around the world.

The song, produced by Gemini Major, kicks off with Nasty C, as he sings, “They don’t want me to sleep, they don’t want me to dream/They don’t want to see my people livin’ good and at ease/They wanna lock ’em all up and then get rid of the keys/We ain’t never free.”

Listen to the track below: