Connect with us

Music

New Video: Patoranking - Abule

Music

New Video: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks - Banger

Music

New Video: Nappy - Many Things

BN TV Music

Darey Art Alade is answering all Your Questions on the "Way Home Docu-Series"

Music

Patoranking's Third Studio Album "Three" Is Such A Vibe

Music

You Should Totally Start Your Weekend with Tiwa Savage's New "Celia" Album

Music

New Music: Hbee - Totori

Music

New Video: Burna Boy feat. Chris Martin - Monsters You Made

Music

New Video: Niniola - Addicted

Music Scoop

Brace Up Guys! Tekno's Debut Album Is On The Way

Music

New Video: Patoranking – Abule

BellaNaija.com

Published

49 mins ago

 on

Patoranking is out with the visuals for “Abule”, produced by Telz and directed by Director K. This track is off his just-released third studio album, “Three“.

“Abule” is a hyper-energetic Afro-dancehall banger built for big sound systems and blazing heat. The video shows Patoranking at the centre of a street party filled with dancers pulling off unbelievable physical feats.

“I’m proud to be from my abule, Ebute Metta because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace,” he tells Complex UK. “It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto. I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do our part to protect.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Kingsley Umeh: The Smart Ways to Get Your Desired Job in Nigeria

Mike Hunder: Set Smarter Business Goals Using the 80/20 Rule

Chioma Ehiaguina: Workplace Hazards & Holding Employers Accountable

Omolola Olorunnisola: Secure your Child’s Future Using a Child Trust Fund

Rita Idehai of Ecobater is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Advertisement
css.php