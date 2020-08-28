New Video: Patoranking – Abule

Patoranking is out with the visuals for “Abule”, produced by Telz and directed by Director K. This track is off his just-released third studio album, “Three“.

“Abule” is a hyper-energetic Afro-dancehall banger built for big sound systems and blazing heat. The video shows Patoranking at the centre of a street party filled with dancers pulling off unbelievable physical feats.

“I’m proud to be from my abule, Ebute Metta because to have made it coming from there it’s only by God’s grace,” he tells Complex UK. “It’s made me who I am today and it’s part of my story. So I waste no opportunity to let people know about my ghetto. I feel it’s important through this new song to give my fans a chance to celebrate their own abules. And to protect their abules, too. Back in May, my team and I partnered with Ebele & Anyichuks Foundation to go to many ghettos across Lagos to give away masks and relief items. It’s important we stay safe and do our part to protect.”

