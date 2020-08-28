New Video: Skiibii feat. Reekado Banks – Banger

Afrobeat superstar Skiibii follows up his latest hit track “Banger” featuring Reekado Banks with its official music video.

For the third time, this dynamic duo has dished out beautiful music, including their 2017 hit “London“, and “Sensima” from 2018.

According to Skiibii:

Everyone is different and beautiful in their own way, appreciate your body then others will love you just the way you are 😍😍your body is a banger.

“Banger” was produced by RhymeBamz and its video directed by AJE Filmworks.

Watch the video below: