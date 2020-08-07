Nasty C teases New Album “Zulu Man With Some Power” with single “Palm Tree”

South African rapper Nasty C has revealed the track list for his album, “Zulu Man With Some Power“, which he is set to release on the 28th of August, 2020.

Nasty C has been Apple Music’s number 1 most streamed South African artist for four consecutive years.

The 20-track album “Zulu Man With Some Power” includes features from T.I, Tellaman, Ari Lennox, Rowlene, Lil Gotit and Lil Keed. The album also includes pre-released songs: “Eazy“, “There They Go“, “They Don’t” and now, “Palm Tree” which he released today along side its visuals.

To pre-save the album, you can visit HERE.

“Palm Tree” was produced by Nasty, Joel Bank & Cody Banks aka “BankRollIt“, and the video directed by Kyle Lewis.

Watch”Palm Tree” video below:

Photo Credit: Nastycsa