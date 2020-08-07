Connect with us

Music

Nasty C teases New Album "Zulu Man With Some Power" with single "Palm Tree"

Music

New Music: Crayon feat. London - On Code

Music

K1 De Ultimate Announces Forthcoming EP "Fuji The Sound" + Listen to "Awade"

Music

New Music: DJ Lambo feat. Iyanya & Lady Donli - Bella

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Nailah Blackman – AG Baby

Music

New Music: Afin Osha - Mosquito

Music

Youssou N'Dour, Chris Martin, Sauti Sol – Burna Boy's "Twice As Tall" is Star Studded | See the Tracklist

Music

New Music + Video: Peruzzi - Lagbaja

Music

New Music: BOJ feat. Davido & Mr. Eazi - Abracadabra

Music

New Music: Yemi Alade - True Love

Music

Nasty C teases New Album “Zulu Man With Some Power” with single “Palm Tree”

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

South African rapper Nasty C has revealed the track list for his album, “Zulu Man With Some Power“, which he is set to release on the 28th of August, 2020.

Nasty C has been Apple Music’s number 1 most streamed South African artist for four consecutive years.

The 20-track album “Zulu Man With Some Power” includes features from T.ITellamanAri LennoxRowleneLil Gotit and Lil Keed. The album also includes pre-released songs: “Eazy“, “There They Go“, “They Don’t” and now, “Palm Tree” which he released today along side its visuals.

To pre-save the album, you can visit HERE.

“Palm Tree” was produced by Nasty, Joel Bank & Cody Banks aka “BankRollIt“, and the video directed by Kyle Lewis.

Watch”Palm Tree” video below:

Photo Credit: Nastycsa

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Ivie Omoregie: People of Edo State, Let’s Not Air Our Dirty Laundry In Public

Advertisement
css.php