Connect with us

Music

Ckay Features Latin American Star De La Ghetto on the Spanish Remix of "Love Nwantiti"

Music

Tunacious releases debut EP "Original" | Stream on BN

Music

New Video: DJ Jimmy Jatt feat. CDQ - Say What? (Pete Pete)

Music

New Album: Kwado - Kwaelude

Music

Nasty C teases New Album "Zulu Man With Some Power" with single "Palm Tree"

Music

New Music: Crayon feat. London - On Code

Music

K1 De Ultimate Announces Forthcoming EP "Fuji The Sound" + Listen to "Awade"

Music

New Music: DJ Lambo feat. Iyanya & Lady Donli - Bella

Music

New Video: Adekunle Gold feat. Nailah Blackman – AG Baby

Music

New Music: Afin Osha - Mosquito

Music

Ckay Features Latin American Star De La Ghetto on the Spanish Remix of “Love Nwantiti”

BellaNaija.com

Published

60 mins ago

 on

CKay takes his music across Africa with his first international collaboration with Latin American star De La Ghetto for a Spanish remix of his hit single, “Love Nwantiti“.

“Love Nwantiti” has already garnered over 10 million streams globally, but CKay is yet to see his best year as the Spanish remix (featuring De La Ghetto) which is now licensed exclusively to Warner Music South Africa for the world, is the first of six international remixes scheduled for release in August.

De La Ghetto had two Grammy nominations last year, for his album “Mi Movimiento“, and he is getting ready to release a follow to the album.

CKay showed his appreciation to De La Ghetto with this to say:

It was amazing working with such a talented artist. He is really spirited, very much in touch with his energy. He delivered beautifully on the song and I’m excited to have had him on this remix.

Listen to the track HERE

Source: Chocolate City

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: Valuable Qualities to Embrace as You Grow Older

Temi Olajide: Hey Mamacitas! Here Are Some Tips on How to Deal with Stress & Anxiety

Why Nigerian Parents Need to Learn How to Apologize! Hint* It Won’t Kill You

Here’s How #BellaNaijaWCW Eloho Omame Gihan-Mbelu of Endeavor Nigeria is Helping Entrepreneurs Grow

Your Better Self with Akanna: Here’s How to Hold Steady as the Pandemic Impacts Our Finances!

Advertisement
css.php