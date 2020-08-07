Ckay Features Latin American Star De La Ghetto on the Spanish Remix of “Love Nwantiti”

CKay takes his music across Africa with his first international collaboration with Latin American star De La Ghetto for a Spanish remix of his hit single, “Love Nwantiti“.

“Love Nwantiti” has already garnered over 10 million streams globally, but CKay is yet to see his best year as the Spanish remix (featuring De La Ghetto) which is now licensed exclusively to Warner Music South Africa for the world, is the first of six international remixes scheduled for release in August.

De La Ghetto had two Grammy nominations last year, for his album “Mi Movimiento“, and he is getting ready to release a follow to the album.

CKay showed his appreciation to De La Ghetto with this to say:

It was amazing working with such a talented artist. He is really spirited, very much in touch with his energy. He delivered beautifully on the song and I’m excited to have had him on this remix.

Source: Chocolate City