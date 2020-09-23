A New Web Series “The Most Toasted Girl” is Coming to Town | Get the Scoop

There’s a new web series coming to your YouTube timeline that’s bound to get you laughing and thinking about all the drama that goes into love and dating.

“The Most Toasted Girl” produced by Orwi Ameh and directed by Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, explores the experiences of young women in the crazy world of dating in Lagos!

The web series stars actress Nengi Adoki (“Juju Stories“, “The Men’s Club“, “Lost Girl“), Demi Banwo, Baaj Adebule, Bolaji Kekere-Ekun, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Es Dike Okolocha, Folaremi Agunbiade, Oshuwa Tunde Imoyo, Tope Tedela and many more. The show will be premiering every Thursdays, starting with Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Some episodes were previously released, but not to worry, you can catch on episodes 1 to 3 below:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3