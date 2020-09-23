A Perfect blend of Old and New Nollywood, Here’s the All-Star Cast of ‘Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story’

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story is hitting cinemas this November, and its all-star cast is one reason we can’t wait to see it.

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story is a remake of the 1995 action thriller “Rattlesnake“. The movie tells the story of Ahanna, a young boy drawn into crime after unforeseen circumstances destroy his otherwise happy childhood.

This epic remake produced by Charles Okpaleke and directed by Ramsey Nouah stars some of the finest Nollywood actors and yes, there are veterans.

Meet The Cast

Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Osas Ighodaro, Efa Iwara, Emeka Nwagbaoracha, and Elma Mbadiwe are truly New Nollywood and we can’t wait to see them in action.


Omotala Jalade-Ekeinde, Tobi Bakare, Brutus Richard and, Ayo Makun are also a part of the movie.

The fantastic element in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story is the veterans! From Chinwetalu Agu, Gloria Young, Chinyere Wilfred, Cassandra Odita, Fred Amata, Norbert Young, Ejike Asiegbu, to Sonny McDon-W who was a part of the first Rattlesnake movie.


