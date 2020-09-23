BBNaija Day – 65: Peacemaking, Owambe Groove & One Million Naira Richer

Reconciliation
The first part of the Task was to offer an apology and attempt to reconcile with anyone they may have not had peace with in the past.
Vee reached out to an old friend that she was no longer close to and tried to reconnect. They were childhood besties and she said that as soon as her Big Brother journey ends, reconciling was at the top of her to-do list.
Laycon couldn’t think of anyone to apologise to, so he offered anyone who was not at peace with him the chance to air it out. He shared that he does not live in such a way that he would have an issue with anyone.
Dorathy reached out to her former business partner who became a friend. When the friendship ran dry because of a work issue that put a strain on them, and she hoped that they could solve the issue.
Neo opened the door for an old friend who did him wrong in the past to reconcile with him. He shared that the friend is far away but he still feels that they can rekindle their bond.
Nengi’s attempt at peace was focused around her giving a family member who did her wrong, the chance to get things right between them. She shared that this issue put a strain on not just her, but her whole family.