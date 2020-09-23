BBNaija Day – 65: Peacemaking, Owambe Groove & One Million Naira Richer

Tea time, peacetime

The Housemates capture the nation’s attention with their personal wishes and experiences with peace, in order to play their part in achieving world peace.

Growing the peace

The Housemates had to make and foster peace as much as they could during their latest Task. Here is how it all played out. In a world where there are too much struggle and strife, the Big Brother Housemates were tasked by Lipton Ice tea to try and grow the peace from the confines of Biggie’s House. Here is a look at how they went about doing just that.

Reconciliation The first part of the Task was to offer an apology and attempt to reconcile with anyone they may have not had peace with in the past. Vee reached out to an old friend that she was no longer close to and tried to reconnect. They were childhood besties and she said that as soon as her Big Brother journey ends, reconciling was at the top of her to-do list. Laycon couldn’t think of anyone to apologise to, so he offered anyone who was not at peace with him the chance to air it out. He shared that he does not live in such a way that he would have an issue with anyone. Dorathy reached out to her former business partner who became a friend. When the friendship ran dry because of a work issue that put a strain on them, and she hoped that they could solve the issue. Neo opened the door for an old friend who did him wrong in the past to reconcile with him. He shared that the friend is far away but he still feels that they can rekindle their bond. Nengi’s attempt at peace was focused around her giving a family member who did her wrong, the chance to get things right between them. She shared that this issue put a strain on not just her, but her whole family.

With just one part of the Task done and two more left to go, the Housemates have already shown that making peace is hard. It means doing the one thing that everyone struggles with, being humble enough to beg for forgiveness. “I am not going first” – Vee As the Housemates prepare for their Lipton Task this evening they discussed who would present first. Vee was adamant that it would not be her. Refreshing connections Lipton brings a Task into the House to foster peace and allow the Housemates to make peace with people they need to reconcile with. Peace thrives when people connect.