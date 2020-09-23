BBNaija Day – 65: Peacemaking, Owambe Groove & One Million Naira Richer

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 mins ago

 on

Tea time, peacetime

The Housemates capture the nation’s attention with their personal wishes and experiences with peace, in order to play their part in achieving world peace.

Growing the peace

The Housemates had to make and foster peace as much as they could during their latest Task. Here is how it all played out. In a world where there are too much struggle and strife, the Big Brother Housemates were tasked by Lipton Ice tea to try and grow the peace from the confines of Biggie’s House. Here is a look at how they went about doing just that.

1600875283 34 screenshot 2020 09 23 at 14.31.40

Reconciliation

The first part of the Task was to offer an apology and attempt to reconcile with anyone they may have not had peace with in the past.

Vee reached out to an old friend that she was no longer close to and tried to reconnect. They were childhood besties and she said that as soon as her Big Brother journey ends, reconciling was at the top of her to-do list.

1600876058 34 screenshot 2020 09 23 at 14.43.03

Laycon couldn’t think of anyone to apologise to, so he offered anyone who was not at peace with him the chance to air it out. He shared that he does not live in such a way that he would have an issue with anyone.

1600876155 34 screenshot 2020 09 23 at 15.01.59

Dorathy reached out to her former business partner who became a friend. When the friendship ran dry because of a work issue that put a strain on them, and she hoped that they could solve the issue.

1600876199 34 screenshot 2020 09 23 at 15.25.24

Neo opened the door for an old friend who did him wrong in the past to reconcile with him. He shared that the friend is far away but he still feels that they can rekindle their bond.

1600876252 34 screenshot 2020 09 23 at 15.51.29

Nengi’s attempt at peace was focused around her giving a family member who did her wrong, the chance to get things right between them. She shared that this issue put a strain on not just her, but her whole family.

1600876292 34 screenshot 2020 09 23 at 16.16.07 1

With just one part of the Task done and two more left to go, the Housemates have already shown that making peace is hard. It means doing the one thing that everyone struggles with, being humble enough to beg for forgiveness.

“I am not going first” – Vee

As the Housemates prepare for their Lipton Task this evening they discussed who would present first. Vee was adamant that it would not be her.

Refreshing connections

Lipton brings a Task into the House to foster peace and allow the Housemates to make peace with people they need to reconcile with. Peace thrives when people connect.

 

‘I have never been famous’ — Nengi

Nengi and Laycon discuss the pitfalls of being famous. Laycon helps Nengi come to terms with the fact that life will never be the same again for them.

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

