Vandora is Back with a New Vlog and She’s got so much to Share

Vandora is making a positive return to vlogging on YouTube and we are really excited to see all the content she has in store for us.

On this episode, she’s sharing the events that led to her entering the Big Brother Naija house, her journey so far, and her big dream of becoming a presenter.

She says:

This is a video all about where I’m coming from and the next chapter in my life. What I will be doing and the journey I will be taking you with me.

Watch the vlog below: