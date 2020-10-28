Connect with us

Burna Boy performs "Monsters You Made" with Chris Martin at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

New Video: Dammy Krane - Wonder

Go Behind The Scenes of Brainee's "Girls" Music Video

Boo Of The Booless! Chike covers Taylor Live Magazine's Latest Issue

Burna Boy chats with Ebro Darden about #EndSARS Movement & Diversity of Sounds in African Music

Tope Alabi is Fifty, Fabulous & Grateful!

New Music: Gudxbwoy - Blessed

Banky W’s New Song "Talk and Do" feat. 2Baba, Timi Dakolo, Waje & Seun Kuti Is Right for these Times

#EndSARS: Sauti Sol's Savara shares his Firsthand Experience

Emeli Sandé's "More of You" features Ghanaian Superstar Stonebwoy & Nana Rogues | Watch It Here

For the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, which held on Tuesday, the 27th of October, Burna Boy was joined by Cold Play‘s Chris Martin through remote vocals on the hook, in what can best be described as a powerful performance of his hit song off his Twice As Tall Album, Monsters You Made.

Making a major statement, the visuals contained footage from the #EndSARS protests and ended with a display of some names of victims allegedly killed by SARS in Nigeria.

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, Burna Boy performs for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, performers with Burna Boy for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, Burna Boy performs for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, Burna Boy performs for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, performers with Burna Boy for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, Burna Boy performs for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, Burna Boy performs for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)

Watch the full performance here:

Photo Credit: 2020HHA/Getty Images

