Burna Boy performs “Monsters You Made” with Chris Martin at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

For the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, which held on Tuesday, the 27th of October, Burna Boy was joined by Cold Play‘s Chris Martin through remote vocals on the hook, in what can best be described as a powerful performance of his hit song off his Twice As Tall Album, Monsters You Made.

Making a major statement, the visuals contained footage from the #EndSARS protests and ended with a display of some names of victims allegedly killed by SARS in Nigeria.

Watch the full performance here:

Photo Credit: 2020HHA/Getty Images