Burna Boy performs “Monsters You Made” with Chris Martin at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards

For the 2020BET Hip Hop Awards, which held on Tuesday, the 27th of October, Burna Boy was joined by Cold Play‘sChris Martin through remote vocals on the hook, in what can best be described as a powerful performance of his hit song off his Twice As Tall Album, Monsters You Made.
Making a major statement, the visuals contained footage from the #EndSARS protests and ended with a display of some names of victims allegedly killed by SARS in Nigeria.
UNSPECIFIED – UNSPECIFIED: In this screengrab released on October 27, Burna Boy performs for the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020. (Photo by 2020HHA/Getty Images via Getty Images)
