“Isio Knows Better” Fans Get In Here! You’ll Love Isio Wanogho’s New Book “The One Called Chosen”
If you’re a fan of Isio Wanogho’s column on BellaNaija- “Isio Knows Better” – you’ll love this news!
The One Called Chosen Book. Book 1, The Chosen Series
I call myself a storyteller because I like to use the written word to tell powerful stories that entertain and touch the heart.
I admit that I loved writing this book so, so much! Thank you @wunmiofficial for encouraging me to write even when I had so much stuff going on.
For all of my past readers of @bellanaijaonline’s column #IsioKnowsBetter, this is for you. Yep, you all have a special dedicated page and my gratitude. Your words encouraged me to do this.
@bellanaijaonline I get the throwback tags, thank you so much. I haven’t said much because I knew I was working on this!
So here *tada, surprise! 🎊🎉🎈
I have made the book as accessible as possible. And affordable too at N1500 (eBook) and N3000(paperback)
You are able to purchase an ebook or paperback copy on Amazon/Kindle, Kobo Books and Okada Books.
You can get the book on Amazon and OkadaBooks.
Photo credit: @isiodelavega