"Isio Knows Better" Fans Get In Here! You'll Love Isio Wanogho's New Book "The One Called Chosen"

#BBNaija's Erica Just Gave Us More Reasons To Love Her!

Nicki Minaj is Officially a Mum!

Dimma Umeh, Jackie Aina & Lydia Forson Nominated for E! People's Choice Awards

See How Our #BBNaija Faves Celebrated Independence Day 🇳🇬

Adesuwa Eworo Just Dropped the Cutest Photoshoot “WAZOBIA - Call to Unity”

Yvonne Orji takes Us through Her Journey of Cultural Expectations & Self-Discovery on "Now With Natalie"

Get Ready, Olamide is Giving Us More Music with "Carpe Diem" Album

Lala Akindoju talks Being Adesuwa on "TSMW" Series as she Covers Today's Woman September Special Issue

Sauti Sol’s Fancy Fingers is Now a Dad!

Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on


If you’re a fan of Isio Wanogho’s column on BellaNaija- “Isio Knows Better” – you’ll love this news!

Isio, a model, interior architect and writer, has announced the release of her first book “The One Called Chosen” and we can’t wait to read it.

‘The One Called Chosen” is Book 1 of the Isio’s “The Chosen Series“.

Here’s what the author says:

The One Called Chosen Book. Book 1, The Chosen Series

I call myself a storyteller because I like to use the written word to tell powerful stories that entertain and touch the heart.
I admit that I loved writing this book so, so much! Thank you @wunmiofficial for encouraging me to write even when I had so much stuff going on.
For all of my past readers of @bellanaijaonline’s column #IsioKnowsBetter, this is for you. Yep, you all have a special dedicated page and my gratitude. Your words encouraged me to do this.
@bellanaijaonline I get the throwback tags, thank you so much. I haven’t said much because I knew I was working on this!
So here *tada, surprise! 🎊🎉🎈

I have made the book as accessible as possible. And affordable too at N1500 (eBook) and N3000(paperback)
You are able to purchase an ebook or paperback copy on Amazon/Kindle, Kobo Books and Okada Books.

You can get the book on Amazon and OkadaBooks.

View this post on Instagram

I call myself a storyteller because I like to use the written word to tell powerful stories that entertain and touch the heart. I admit that I loved writing this book so, so much! Thank you @wunmiofficial for encouraging me to write even when I had so much stuff going on. For all of my past readers of @bellanaijaonline’s column #IsioKnowsBetter, this is for you. Yep, you all have a special dedicated page and my gratitude. Your words encouraged me to do this. @bellanaijaonline I get the throwback tags, thank you so much. I haven’t said much because I knew I was working on this! So here *tada, surprise! 🎊🎉🎈 I have made the book as accessible as possible. And affordable too at N1500 (eBook) and N3000(paperback) You are able to purchase an ebook or paperback copy on Amazon/Kindle, Kobo Books and Okada Books. Link is in bio. Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B08KBV5CVQ/ref=tmm_pap_title_0?ie=UTF8&qid=&sr= Okada Books: https://okadabooks.com/book/about/the_one_called_chosen/37456 #TheOneCalledChosen #TOCC #TOCC1

A post shared by Lion Queen (@isiodelavega) on

Photo credit: @isiodelavega

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

