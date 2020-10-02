“Isio Knows Better” Fans Get In Here! You’ll Love Isio Wanogho’s New Book “The One Called Chosen”



If you’re a fan of Isio Wanogho’s column on BellaNaija- “Isio Knows Better” – you’ll love this news!

The One Called Chosen Book. Book 1, The Chosen Series

I call myself a storyteller because I like to use the written word to tell powerful stories that entertain and touch the heart.

I admit that I loved writing this book so, so much! Thank you @wunmiofficial for encouraging me to write even when I had so much stuff going on.

For all of my past readers of @bellanaijaonline’s column #IsioKnowsBetter, this is for you. Yep, you all have a special dedicated page and my gratitude. Your words encouraged me to do this.

@bellanaijaonline I get the throwback tags, thank you so much. I haven’t said much because I knew I was working on this!

So here *tada, surprise! 🎊🎉🎈

I have made the book as accessible as possible. And affordable too at N1500 (eBook) and N3000(paperback)

You are able to purchase an ebook or paperback copy on Amazon/Kindle, Kobo Books and Okada Books.