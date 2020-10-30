Maraji’s Skit on “Buying Your Mum An Expensive Gift” is so Relatable

Connect with us

BN TV

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Maraji‘s new skit is so relatable. It shows when you buy your parent an expensive gift and once they find out the price, they can’t believe it.

Watch the new skit:

BN TV

  1. Joy

    October 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm

    I can absolutely relate with this skit, it’s hilarious. Especially the part she called the garment dealer to compare prices.

    Reply

