Maraji’s Skit on “Buying Your Mum An Expensive Gift” is so Relatable
Maraji‘s new skit is so relatable. It shows when you buy your parent an expensive gift and once they find out the price, they can’t believe it.
Watch the new skit:
Joy
October 30, 2020 at 12:19 pm
I can absolutely relate with this skit, it’s hilarious. Especially the part she called the garment dealer to compare prices.