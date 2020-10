The 2020 Ondo State Governorship Debate was held last night in the state capital, Akure.

The debate was moderated by Seun Okinbaloye and was between 2 out of 17 candidates.

The candidates were the incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede.