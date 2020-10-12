The Official Trailer for Dimeji Ajibola’s Anticipated Movie “Ratnik” Is Here

Finally! Dimeji Ajibola‘s highly anticipated movie “Ratnik” will be in cinemas on November 6.

Set in a remote Africa town during the early days of World War III: A brazen special trooper returns home from the war-front to find her only sister at the verge of becoming an undead due to the abuse of a certain chemical substance. The race to save her life begins a new kind of war where the most advanced war machine known to man is unveiled.

“Ratnik” by Dimeji Ajibola is described as an action-packed neo-Nollywood movie. The movie stars Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, Zikky Alloy, Adunni Ade, Karibi Fubara, Bolanle Ninalowo, Meg Otanwa, and many more.

The film is produced by Flipsyde Studios.

Watch the trailers below: