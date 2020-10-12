Connect with us

The Official Trailer for Dimeji Ajibola's Anticipated Movie "Ratnik" Is Here

"My Heart Is Breaking" - Dimma Umeh Talks Police Brutality

Mr Macaroni's Skit on a need to #EndSARS is so Apt Right Now

Need a Quick Fix? Learn The Kitchen Muse's Concoction Rice Recipe

"Money Makes The World Puff" - Here's Episode 6 of Lasisi Elenu's "Mama and Papa Godspower"

Teniola Olatoni's "The New Normal" will be in Cinemas November 20th | Watch the Trailer

New Video: Sevyn Streeter feat. Davido - Kissez

From her Biggest Marital Fear to Moving Out... Watch Dimma Umeh Answer All Your Questions

Watch the Season Finale of "Witches" by Yemisi Wada

Teni celebrates a New Partnership on Episode 3 of “My XXXL Life”

Finally! Dimeji Ajibola‘s highly anticipated movie “Ratnik” will be in cinemas on November 6.

Set in a remote Africa town during the early days of World War III: A brazen special trooper returns home from the war-front to find her only sister at the verge of becoming an undead due to the abuse of a certain chemical substance. The race to save her life begins a new kind of war where the most advanced war machine known to man is unveiled.

“Ratnik” by Dimeji Ajibola is described as an action-packed neo-Nollywood movie. The movie stars Osas Ighodaro AjibadeZikky Alloy, Adunni Ade, Karibi Fubara, Bolanle Ninalowo, Meg Otanwa, and many more.

The film is produced by Flipsyde Studios.

Watch the trailers below:


