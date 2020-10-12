WATCH Ogar Leon’s Short Film “Morenike”

“Morenike” is a short film by Ogar Leon O.

The film highlights the barbaric practice of doctors insisting on getting a police report before they can treat patients who have been shot, stabbed, or involved in an accident.

“How many more deaths will have to occur before we realize that demanding for police report before treating emergency cases is barbaric?” is the important question the filmmaker is asking. He wrote:

“Brutality is not the only thing we suffer from the Nigerian police. The barbaric practice of doctors insisting on a police report before they can attend to or treat an accident, stabbed and gunshot victims in Nigeria is killing many. Join the movement to End that too our short film Morenike was selected for @rodemic #myrodereel2020 international film competition, please head over to the link in my bio to watch, please don’t forget to vote, Voting is FREE. I’m counting on you. Thank you

The story was written, directed, and edited by Ogar Leon O. It stars Gbubemi Ejeye, Sandra Obok, Okpala Ngozi Sobee, Philip Ibeneme, Stainless Man Lucky, and Ogar Shile Matilda N.

