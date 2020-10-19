Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

BN TV Music

Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage gave a Show-Stopping Performance at 1Xtra Live

BN TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chats with Mr Macaroni, Jola Ayeye & Awazi on "Rubbin' Minds" | #EndSARS

BN TV

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Crispy Fish Fillet Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

ICYMI: Khafi & Gedoni take on the TGIF Crew on this Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow

BN TV

Planning a Party? Sisi Jemimah's Goat Meat Stew Recipe is just Perfect

BN TV

Go On A Journey to the 'Venice of Africa' on Episode 2 of "Streets of Lagos"

BN TV

Why Not Try Telande World's Fried Catfish Stew Recipe this Weekend

BN TV Nollywood

Here's a Chance to Re-Watch Asurf Oluseyi's "Hell or High Water'' | #BNMovieFeature

BN TV Music

Kaliné Lends Her Voice to Protest Police Brutality & SARS in Nigeria with "A Nigerian Dream"

BN TV

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

There are four new episodes of Sauti Sol’s reality show “Sol Family“.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch the new episode below:

Episode 9

Meet Nanjero, Sol Generation’s General Manager

 

Episode 10

It’s Savara’s Birthday!

 

Episode 11

Meet Bensoul’s Girlfriend – Noni.

Episode 12

What is Nviiri working on with Mimi Mars? CS Mutahi Kagwe pays a visit to Sol Family.

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: A Few Financial & Life Tips for our Youth

Olamide Craig: 6 Reasons Why the #EndSARS Protests Have Been So Successful

On Awkuzu Cell, Okadas as Presidential Youth Empowerment Schemes & Turning a Protest into a Carnival

Kola Oyeneyin: Now That the Government is Listening, it’s Time for a Dialogue

Olawunmi Adegoke: Committing to Your Personal Growth
Advertisement
css.php