Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”
There are four new episodes of Sauti Sol’s reality show “Sol Family“.
The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.
Watch the new episode below:
Episode 9
Meet Nanjero, Sol Generation’s General Manager
Episode 10
It’s Savara’s Birthday!
Episode 11
Meet Bensoul’s Girlfriend – Noni.
Episode 12
What is Nviiri working on with Mimi Mars? CS Mutahi Kagwe pays a visit to Sol Family.