Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chats with Mr Macaroni, Jola Ayeye & Awazi on "Rubbin' Minds" | #EndSARS

Burna Boy & Tiwa Savage gave a Show-Stopping Performance at 1Xtra Live

Catch Up On 4 New Episodes of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”

You'll Love Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Crispy Fish Fillet Recipe

ICYMI: Khafi & Gedoni take on the TGIF Crew on this Episode of #NdaniTGIFShow

Planning a Party? Sisi Jemimah's Goat Meat Stew Recipe is just Perfect

Go On A Journey to the 'Venice of Africa' on Episode 2 of "Streets of Lagos"

Why Not Try Telande World's Fried Catfish Stew Recipe this Weekend

Here's a Chance to Re-Watch Asurf Oluseyi's "Hell or High Water'' | #BNMovieFeature

Kaliné Lends Her Voice to Protest Police Brutality & SARS in Nigeria with "A Nigerian Dream"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

With the present state of the nation and the recent turn of events, the new episode Rubbin’ Minds sees a set of guests, although diverse and seasoned, speak on the current #EndSARS, and #EndPoliceBrutality movement.

This episode features OAP Awazi Angbalaga, Chidi Okereke (Chydee), “I Said What I Said” podcaster Jola Ayeye, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), and artiste Tomi Obanure.

…and our dead bodies would have been paraded as one of the robbers“, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shares a personal story with the SARS officials and calls it one of the scariest moments of his life. This is the reality of many Nigerians, this has festered too long, and as a collective we say ENOUGH!

Watch the video below:

