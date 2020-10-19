Ebuka Obi-Uchendu chats with Mr Macaroni, Jola Ayeye & Awazi on “Rubbin’ Minds” | #EndSARS

With the present state of the nation and the recent turn of events, the new episode Rubbin’ Minds sees a set of guests, although diverse and seasoned, speak on the current #EndSARS, and #EndPoliceBrutality movement.

This episode features OAP Awazi Angbalaga, Chidi Okereke (Chydee), “I Said What I Said” podcaster Jola Ayeye, Debo Adebayo (Mr Macaroni), and artiste Tomi Obanure.

“…and our dead bodies would have been paraded as one of the robbers“, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu shares a personal story with the SARS officials and calls it one of the scariest moments of his life. This is the reality of many Nigerians, this has festered too long, and as a collective we say ENOUGH!

Watch the video below: