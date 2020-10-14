Here’s Your First Look at Neptune3’s “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” New Series

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” is 10-episode series, which takes us on a unique look and social commentary on young-adult dating. It is a short series about work-place friendships and achieving one’s goals.

Let Precious Bassey, Samuel Ating, and Emmanuel Nse explain everything you need to know about their new series together.

Starring Precious Bassey, Samuel Ating, Emmanuel Nse, Jeiel Damina, Abasikpongke Uko, Chioma Ohaegbuchi. Directed by Jemima Damina, written by Jesimiel Damina and Jeiel Damina.

Meet the students & the businesswoman: Jeiel Damina and Abasikpongke Uko as “Bella” and “Benny”. Chioma Ohaegbuchi as “Mrs Essien”

 

Meet the waiters: Precious Bassey as “Sylvia”, Samuel Ating as “Frank” and Emmanuel Nse as “Sam”.

Watch the teaser and meet the cast below:

