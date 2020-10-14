Connect with us

Watch Mr Eazi & Major Lazer's "Released" Interview + "Oh My Gawd" Music Video

A Pringles coated Fish with Chips Recipe by Telande World to Add to Your Menu

Your Exclusive Tour of Priscilla Ojo's Room in her New Vlog

Normani shares All of Her "Firsts" with Teen Vogue

Here's Your First Look at Neptune3's "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates" New Series

Follow the Story of Mr & Mrs Williams on Ayope Davies' Latest Short Film "Marriage Is Easy"

Olasunkanmi Opeifa named among Top 10 Finalist for 2020 Global Teacher Prize

Abimbola Yusuf, Omotade Alalade & Tolulope Adejumo share their Journeys to Motherhood on #NdaniRealTalk with Tomike Adeoye

This Irish Potato Balls Recipe by the Diary of a Kitchen Lover is a Must Try!

TY Bello's Spontaneous Worship "Nigeria Come Alive" feat. Chingtok Ishaku & Bunmi George is Exactly What We Need

Mr. Eazi and Major Lazer share some inside information on what they’ve been working on together in their new interview on “Release“. They answer questions about how they met, how well they know each other and more.

The brand new Major Lazer and Mr Eazi music video for “Oh My Gawd“, featuring Nicki Minaj and K4mo is also here.

According to Mr. Eazi,

This record was really fun to make, and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again, to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!

Here’s the interview:

Watch “Oh My Gawd” video:

