New Music: Mr Eazi feat. Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer & K4mo – Oh My Gawd

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Following his “One Day You Will Understand” EP featuring King Promise, C Natty and emPawa collaborators, Afrobeats superstar and emPawa CEO Mr Eazi unveils new music tagged “Oh My Gawd” featuring Nicki Minaj, Major Lazer and K4mo.

For the singer:

This record was really fun to make, and it’s crazy how it went from hearing a K4mo intro in the studio with Fred Again (Headieone, Stormzy ft BurnaBoy, Ed Sheeran), to me jumping on it and then Diplo hopping in! And Walshy hitting me up to say it’s a banger—next thing Nicki is on it! Been a journey really, like two years in the making and I can’t wait to perform it at my next festival!

Listen to the audio here

Watch the dance video below:

