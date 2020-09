Wande Coal‘s EP “Realms” drops on Friday and has released the tracklist, which gives you plenty of time to fantasize about which one will be your pre-stand-up jam.

The EP features new tracks “Check,” “Ever Blazin,” and “Vex”, as well as recent singles “Again,” “Naughty Girl” and “Ode Lo Like”, including collaborations with Sarz, London’s Lekaa Beats and Melvitto—who produced “Again” with Screwface.

Check out the tracklist below.