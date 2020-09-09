Music
Stormzy honors Chadwick Boseman with Visuals for “Superheroes” – Watch Now!
UK rapper Stormzy follows up his hit track “Superheroes“, off his 2019 album “Heavy Is The Head“, with an animation video dedicated to the black panther star Chadwick Boseman.
The animation also gives reference to #BlackLivesMatter as well as fellow rappers like Little Simz and Dave.
Listen to Superheroes.
Watch the video below:
Credits
Production Company– COMPULSORY
Director – Taz Tron Delix
Executive Producer – Kiran Mandla
Producer – Joseph J Goldman