Stormzy honors Chadwick Boseman with Visuals for “Superheroes” – Watch Now!

UK rapper Stormzy follows up his hit track “Superheroes“, off his 2019 album “Heavy Is The Head“, with an animation video dedicated to the black panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The animation also gives reference to #BlackLivesMatter as well as fellow rappers like Little Simz and Dave.

Listen to Superheroes.

Watch the video below:

Credits

Production Company– COMPULSORY

Director – Taz Tron Delix

Executive Producer – Kiran Mandla

Producer – Joseph J Goldman