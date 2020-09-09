Connect with us

New EP: Eugy - 4 Play

Stormzy honors Chadwick Boseman with Visuals for "Superheroes" - Watch Now!

Music Industry Leaders are Standing Against the Death Sentence of Yahaya Aminu Sharif

Wande Coal is Giving Us a New EP "Realms" this Friday 💃🏽

New Music + Video: Olamide — Eru

New Music: Fatai William - Jubadi

Tuke Morgan's Sax Cover of "Edelweiss" from "The Sound of Music" is Absolutely Beautiful

5 Things We Learned About Tiwa Savage in her New York Times Interview

Cuppy Is Pushing Boundaries in Essence Magazine's September Issue | Here's A Sneak Peek

New Video: Sean Tizzle - Oreke

36 mins ago

Eugy, UK based Ghanaian singer returns with his long-awaited EP titled “4 Play“.

“4 Play” explores an intimate love tale, from the moment two lovers meet to the ensuing drama that loves always seems to bring, with more twists and turns than your favourite soap opera, this new project promises to entertain you like nothing else.

Eugy has been silently working away behind the scenes, to bring you 4 Play a musical experience he promises will keep you glued to your social feeds.

Listen to the EP below:

4 Play

 

Forever

 

Feeling

 

Love Blind

