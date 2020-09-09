New EP: Eugy – 4 Play

Eugy, UK based Ghanaian singer returns with his long-awaited EP titled “4 Play“.

“4 Play” explores an intimate love tale, from the moment two lovers meet to the ensuing drama that loves always seems to bring, with more twists and turns than your favourite soap opera, this new project promises to entertain you like nothing else.

Eugy has been silently working away behind the scenes, to bring you 4 Play a musical experience he promises will keep you glued to your social feeds.

Listen to the EP below:

4 Play

Forever

Feeling

Love Blind