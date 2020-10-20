Let The Kitchen Muse show You How to Achieve the Perfect Chicken & Beef Stock

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

For the perfect Chicken Stock and Beef Stock, you need the right aromatics and seasonings in the right amounts to infuse really good flavours in your stock.

In this video, let Bukie of ‘The Kitchen Muse’ show you how to achieve the perfect stock that you can use to cook other delicious meals.

Ingredients

Chicken Stock

2 Whole Chicken (Hen)
4 Chicken stock Cubes
1/2 Med Onions (Chopped)
2 Tsp Garlic & Ginger Paste
A handful of Fresh Basil
6 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
2 Dried Bayleaf
1 Tsp Salt

Meat Stock

1 Kg Ram Meat
1/2 Med Onions (Chopped)
2 Tsp Garlic & Ginger Paste
3 Maggi Cubes
A handful of Fresh Basil
4 Sprigs of Fresh Thyme
1 Tsp Salt

Watch the vlog below:

