Wizkid & Osi Talk "Made In Lagos" & the #EndSARS Movement

See Tolanibaj's Reaction to Wizkid's "Made In Lagos" Album

#BNMovieFeature: Jolade Obasola is a Single Mum Struggling to Raise Her Son in this Short Film "Joy"

"I Said Yes!" Taaooma Recounts her Surprise Proposal in New Vlog

Ajebohustlers take on the TGIF Crew on this Episode of the #NdaniTGIFShow

Go Behind The Scenes of Funke Akindele-Bello's New Movie "Omo Ghetto: The Saga"

Maraji's Skit on "Buying Your Mum An Expensive Gift" is so Relatable

Mike & Perri welcome Baby Matthew on Episode 4 of "Celebrity Bumps: Mike + Perri"

These Nigerian Teenagers are making Movies with their Smartphones! Watch Episode 3 of "Streets of Lagos"

Sisi Jemimah's Recipe for the Perfect Nigerian Coconut Fried Rice

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Listen to Osi and Wizkid chat about his new album “Made In Lagos” and the #EndSARS protests for which he had to move the album release to support the movement, on The Beat99.9 FM.

“As human beings we’re all trying to grow and evolve; so as an artist, it is very important for me to show the growth and just you know, the level of good music that we can make. This is just a tip of the iceberg man, there’s so much more”, the singer says.

Enjoy!

