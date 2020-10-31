Wizkid & Osi Talk “Made In Lagos” & the #EndSARS Movement

Listen to Osi and Wizkid chat about his new album “Made In Lagos” and the #EndSARS protests for which he had to move the album release to support the movement, on The Beat99.9 FM.

“As human beings we’re all trying to grow and evolve; so as an artist, it is very important for me to show the growth and just you know, the level of good music that we can make. This is just a tip of the iceberg man, there’s so much more”, the singer says.

Enjoy!

