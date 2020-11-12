Connect with us

The Cast of "Table for Two: A Series of First Dates" Share their Ideal Vs Actual First Dates on Neptune 3's "The Hot Seat"

The Cast of “Table for Two: A Series of First Dates” compare their ideal first dates to their real-life first date experience in this hilarious story-time episode of Neptune 3’s all-new interview series, “The Hot Seat“.

Jeiel Damina, Emmanuel Nse, Wisdom Kingsley, Precious Bassey, Chioma Ohaegbuchi, Abaskpongke Uko and Samuel Ating exchange first date stories.

Watch below.

