What’s better than the weekend? Spicy oven grilled chicken to enjoy it with!

Sisi Yemmie comes through with the perfect recipe for oven grilled butterfly chicken to help us get started with the weekend.

INGREDIENTS

Suya Spice

Garlic Powder

Ginger Powder

White Pepper

Paprika

Salt

Chicken Stock Powder

Onion Powder

Butter Oil

Watch the video below: