Here’s a New Episode of Neptune3’s “Table For Two: A Series of First Dates”

Another first date, another drama! Would this be the date that finally ends well? See what happens with “The Prince and the Pauper” in episode 5 of Neptune’s “Table for Two: a Series of First Dates“.

“Table for Two: a Series of First Dates” is a dramatic, comedic look at modern dating etiquette through the eyes of the rather peculiar guests that visit Table for Two while 3 waiters and 2 students work together to attract more customers to the restaurant.

Watch the new episode below: