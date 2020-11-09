Satisfy Your Pastry Cravings with Sisi Yemmie’s Dinner Rolls

In a new vlog, Sisi Yemmie shows us how she makes her fluffy and yummy dinner rolls, without much stress. According to the food vlogger, these dinner rolls are so easy to make, so soft and fluffy. If you are a bread lover you will love these! This video shows how to make bread at home.

INGREDIENTS FOR DINNER ROLLS

1/2 cup warm milk

1 teaspoon instant dry yeast

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 large egg

2 cups all-purpose flour, sifted

3 tablespoons unsalted butter (room temperature)

1 teaspoon garlic powder (optional)

3/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon parsley (optional)

Watch the video here;