You Should Try The Kitchen Muse’s Pepper Mix Recipe

Let Bukie of The Kitchen Muse show you the perfect pepper mix recipe for pepper mixed based cooking on this episode of her vlog. She says,

This is the perfect pepper mix recipe for all your pepper mix based cooking. It’s great for Stews, Sauces, Jollof Rice, Jollof Spaghetti etc. It lasts for months in the freezer so you always have it handy.

Ingredients

16 Medium Tomatoes

24 Medium Tatase (Paprika Peppers)

8 Small Red Onions

8 Small Habanero/ Scotch Bonnet (Ata Rodo)

5 Cloves Garlic