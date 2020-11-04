Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

Toke Makinwa is Sharing all She Learned from 35 on this Episode of "Toke Moments"

BN TV News

Watch the First Episode of Funmi Iyanda's New Talk Show "Public Eye"

BN TV

Try Something Different with Sisi Jemimah's Green Plantain Akara Recipe

BN TV Music

Watch The Kabusa Oriental Choir's Humorous Cover Of Patoranking's "Abule"

BN TV Music

Watch Johnny Drille's Soul Lifting Cover of Bethel Music's "Goodness Of God"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Justice Is Back! Watch the Teaser for "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch The Official Trailer For "A Soldier's Story: Return From The Dead"

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie's Grilled Tilapia Fish Recipe is Perfect for Your Guests

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Pranks + Games - Ini Dima-Okojie Hosts Mimi Onalaja & Aderinsola Fabikun to a Fun Time

BN TV Career

Tokini Peterside talks Moving into the World of Art on "Under 40 CEOs"

BN TV

Toke Makinwa is Sharing all She Learned from 35 on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

From finding a new sense of well-being, healing and telling the truth to realizing how ready she is to give love a chance again, Toke Makinwa is sharing all the lessons she learned from being 35 on this episode of “Toke Moments“. The TV personality who turned 36 on Tuesday says she’s looking forward to more mature seasoned experiences at 36.

She wrote,

It’s my birthday……… It was my 36th birthday yesterday guys and this year I had a lot of emotions celebrating my birthday., Phewwww 2020 has truly been a roolercoaster, I beat the Rona guys……and as we usually on this platform, I share with you lessons from the previous year as I anticipate all the amazing stuff this new year will bring. The view from the 36th floor is amazing already but first let’s discuss what 35 taught me.

Watch below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Habiba Ali of Sosai Renewable Energies Company is Our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Babafemi Jay Aderounmu: Grace and Gratitude, the Two Peas in a Pod

Tendia O: We Must Never Keep Silent in the Face of Injustice

Oluwakemi Adeyemo: Achieve Your Real Estate Investment Goals Using These Tips

Your Better Self with Akanna: Where Our Focus Should Be in These Tumultuous Times
Advertisement
css.php