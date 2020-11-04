Toke Makinwa is Sharing all She Learned from 35 on this Episode of “Toke Moments”

From finding a new sense of well-being, healing and telling the truth to realizing how ready she is to give love a chance again, Toke Makinwa is sharing all the lessons she learned from being 35 on this episode of “Toke Moments“. The TV personality who turned 36 on Tuesday says she’s looking forward to more mature seasoned experiences at 36.

She wrote,

It’s my birthday……… It was my 36th birthday yesterday guys and this year I had a lot of emotions celebrating my birthday., Phewwww 2020 has truly been a roolercoaster, I beat the Rona guys……and as we usually on this platform, I share with you lessons from the previous year as I anticipate all the amazing stuff this new year will bring. The view from the 36th floor is amazing already but first let’s discuss what 35 taught me.

Watch below: