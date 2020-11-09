The Trailer for “Introducing The Kujus” Will Leave You Wanting More

The official trailer for the upcoming family comedy-drama film titled “Introducing The Kujus” has landed.

Like every big Nigerian family, the Kujus are a family of characters and when they gather, comedy & drama are the end result.

The movie stars Bisola Aiyeola who doubles as co-producer, Ronke Odusanya, Sophie Alakija, Bimbo Ademoye, MC Lively, Chris Iheuwa, Mimi Onalaja, Timini Egbuson, Femi Jacobs, directed by Biodun Stephen, and produced by Winnie Okpapi.

Watch the official trailer below: