Jason Njoku has Nothing but Gratitude for Beating COVID-19

Yay! Co-founder and CEO iROKOTV Jason Njoku has shared that he is glad to be home where resting and recovery starts.

The filmmaker tweeted some weeks back that himself and his wife, actress and producer, Mary Njoku had tested positive to coronavirus and that he had been “hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen” to support his breathing.” He also revealed that their three children had tested negative, and Mary, other than minor fatigue, was fine.

Now, Jason is “Glad to be home. Resting and recovery starts here. Going to be long but at home with God, love and laughter around its definitely more pleasant 🙏🏾stay safe😷✊🏾”

Quick recovery Jason❤

