Jason Njoku has Nothing but Gratitude for Beating COVID-19

Yay! Co-founder and CEO iROKOTV Jason Njoku has shared that he is glad to be home where resting and recovery starts.

The filmmaker tweeted some weeks back that himself and his wife, actress and producer, Mary Njoku had tested positive to coronavirus and that he had been “hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen” to support his breathing.” He also revealed that their three children had tested negative, and Mary, other than minor fatigue, was fine.

My enemies are hard at work in 2020. Mrs Njoku and I tested positive for Covid19 😩. I'm not feeling great but Mary is well. 😷🤢. Literally no idea how I caught it. 🤷🏾‍♂️. But we shall see this pass too🙏🏾. pic.twitter.com/tnsP1BCPBB — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) October 28, 2020

Thanks all for your wishes. The kids all tested negative so they're fine. @MrsMaryNjoku other than minor fatigue is fine. Me? This thing beat me up at home for a week. Since Monday I've been hospitalized with hardcore fever & need oxygen to support my breathing 🙏🏾. It will pass🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/BbSeo4muSO — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) November 4, 2020

Now, Jason is “Glad to be home. Resting and recovery starts here. Going to be long but at home with God, love and laughter around its definitely more pleasant 🙏🏾stay safe😷✊🏾”

24th Oct & 7th Nov. Finally leaving the hospital. Can barely walk more than 10m a time but I'm now resting at home 🙏🏾. Covid19 is vicious, relentless and made me the most unwell I have ever been in my life. A long recovery ahead. But we thank God 🙏🏾😷. pic.twitter.com/lHrDoVZiRe — JasonNjoku (@JasonNjoku) November 7, 2020

Quick recovery Jason❤