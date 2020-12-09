Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

#OmoGhettoTheSaga: This "Askamaya Anthem" by Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas will Make You Beam

BN TV

Surprise Party with Friends! Watch Dodos Uvieghara's First Vlogmas

BN TV

Switch Things Up with Sisi Yemmie's Noodle Stuffed Egg Recipe

BN TV

Learn How to Make Afang Soup with Sisi Jemimah's Recipe

BN TV

Mory Coco details her Pregnancy Journey in New Vlog

BN TV

Bella Hadid & Virgil Abloh share Tips on Blazing Your Own Trail

BN TV

You'll Love Kabusa Oriental Choir's Remake of "Jerusalema" BY Master KG

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Lisa makes a Life-Changing Decision on Episode 3 of Blessing Egbe’s “The Ten Virgins”

BN TV

Keep Up with Regina Daniels' Postpartum Recovery on the 2nd Part of "Our Circle" Episode 10

BN TV

Kiki Mordi Set to Host Season 5 of "Untold Facts" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

#OmoGhettoTheSaga: This “Askamaya Anthem” by Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas will Make You Beam

BN TV

Published

46 mins ago

 on

First of all, this is a jam!

SOP Records is excited to announce the release of the “Askamaya Anthem” performed by the leading women of “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” movie; Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas, which will be available from the 13th of December 2020.

This original motion picture soundtrack was directed by Jjcskillz.

The song was produced by PuffyTee and the lyrics written by Jjcskillz, Martinsfeelz and Kobi Nwamama. It fuses Hip hop and Afrobeat and calls for everyone who listens to step back, stand tall and anticipate “Omo Ghetto: The Saga”.

Enjoy:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

SmartWork Inc: What Everyone Needs to Know about Hypertension

Lee Ada’Eze: No Be by Twitter, People Need to Go Out & Vote!

#BN2020Epilogues: The Death of E’s Fiancé Broke Her in 2020

What’s the Big Deal About Flicking the Bean?

BN Book Excerpt: The Little House on Harvey Road by Lofe Mide
Advertisement
css.php