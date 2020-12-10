“Omo Ghetto (The Saga)”: The Official Video for “Askamaya Anthem” feat. Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas is Here!

Connect with us

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

SOP Records has premiered the official video of the “Askamaya Anthem” performed by the leading women of “Omo Ghetto (The Saga)” movie; Funke Akindele Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus and Bimbo Thomas.

This original motion picture soundtrack directed by JJC Skillz. Music produced by PuffyTee and written by JJC Skillz, Martinsfeelz and Kobi Nwamama, fuses Hip hop and Afro-beat and calls for everyone who listens to step back and stand tall.

Watch the video below:

