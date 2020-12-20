Watch the Trailer for Andy Amadi’s “20 Pound Dream” starring Gideon Okeke, Tina Mba & Swanky JK

Relentless director and CLAM magazine founder Andy Amadi Okoroafor‘s new film “20 Pound Dream” is now showing on Showmax.

In this movie, Africa Movie Academy Award winner Gideon Okeke stars as Kene, who owns a kung fu studio in Nnewi and is a disappointment to his family who wants him to help his father run the trading and manufacturing business he founded on a 20-pound dream after the Biafran War.

Kene’s lover, Nnenna played by Chioma Idigo, convinces him to take a job as a police department informant in Yokohama, Japan but he is soon torn between his long-distance relationship with Nnenna and the possibility of a new life with Mio, played by Tomoko Hayakawa, in Yokohama.

According to Andy, “20 Pound Dream” is a film about self-discovery, destiny, choice and how a family can be the catalyst for the good and the bad that eventually happens to us. “Kene’s life and dreams are far away from the 20-pound dream his father and uncle restarted their lives with after the Biafran war, but, as we will discover, everything is tied to that dream.”

Shot on two continents, in Yokohama, Enugu, Nnewi, Onitsha, and Awka, the arthouse drama also stars AMAA nominees Obi Okoli, Tina Mba and Swanky JK. Senegalese-born Cesar nominee Aïssa Maïga and Japanese cast Kenjiro Otani and Shinsho Nakamaru also feature in the Japan-Nigeria coproduction.

Watch the trailer below: