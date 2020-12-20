Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer for Andy Amadi's "20 Pound Dream" starring Gideon Okeke, Tina Mba & Swanky JK

BN TV

Ever wondered How Toke Makinwa Made her First ₦10 Million? Find out on this Episode of Toke Moments

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

"Omo Ghetto (The Saga)": The Official Video for “Askamaya Anthem” feat. Funke Akindele-Bello, Chioma Akpotha, Eniola Badmus & Bimbo Thomas is Here!

BN TV

Diary of a Kitchen Lover's Smoked Chicken & Cabbage Stir Fry Recipe is Just Right for the Season

BN TV

Let Amy Blossom Show You the Fastest Way to make Avocado Oil

BN TV Music

New Video: TY Bello - God Is Still God (Spontaneous Worship)

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

There's a Kidnap Case on Episode 3 of "Inspector K" Season 3

BN TV

Go House Hunting with Tolani Baj in New Vlog

BN TV

Season 4 of Accelerate TV's "Shade Corner" is Here! Don't Miss the First Episode

BN TV

Surprise Party with Friends! Watch Dodos Uvieghara's First Vlogmas

BN TV

Watch the Trailer for Andy Amadi’s “20 Pound Dream” starring Gideon Okeke, Tina Mba & Swanky JK

BN TV

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Relentless director and CLAM magazine founder Andy Amadi Okoroafor‘s new film “20 Pound Dream” is now showing on Showmax.

In this movie, Africa Movie Academy Award winner Gideon Okeke stars as Kene, who owns a kung fu studio in Nnewi and is a disappointment to his family who wants him to help his father run the trading and manufacturing business he founded on a 20-pound dream after the Biafran War.

Kene’s lover, Nnenna played by Chioma Idigo, convinces him to take a job as a police department informant in Yokohama, Japan but he is soon torn between his long-distance relationship with Nnenna and the possibility of a new life with Mio, played by Tomoko Hayakawa, in Yokohama.

According to Andy, “20 Pound Dream” is a film about self-discovery, destiny, choice and how a family can be the catalyst for the good and the bad that eventually happens to us. “Kene’s life and dreams are far away from the 20-pound dream his father and uncle restarted their lives with after the Biafran war, but, as we will discover, everything is tied to that dream.”

Shot on two continents, in Yokohama, Enugu, Nnewi, Onitsha, and Awka, the arthouse drama also stars AMAA nominees Obi Okoli, Tina Mba and Swanky JK. Senegalese-born Cesar nominee Aïssa Maïga and Japanese cast Kenjiro Otani and Shinsho Nakamaru also feature in the Japan-Nigeria coproduction.

Watch the trailer below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?

Firecracker Toyeen: The Lessons I’ve Learned from Cooking

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food

#BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020
Advertisement
css.php