Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Eddie Murphy Joins Forces with Arsenio Hall for the Sequel of "Coming 2 America" | Watch the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV

Elsa Majimbo discusses Rising Fame on TikTok & Future Plans on No Filter With Naomi Campbell

BN TV

Try The Kitchen Muse's Sweet & Spicy Mango Grilled Chicken Recipe for Christmas

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo talks to BellaNaija about Playing "Commander Adewole" in "The Midnight Sky" | WATCH

BN TV

Meet Adeyinka Adegbenro a Software Engineer with Hearing Disability as She Shares Her Story

BN TV Music

Catch Asa's Acoustic Live Performance of "Murder In The USA"

BN TV

It's all about the President and the 'Foreign Press' on Episode 6 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda focuses on 'Saving Nigeria's Child Witches' in Episode 7 of "Public Eye"

BN TV

This Live Performance of "Peace of Mind" by Rema is just Smooth

BN TV

Need a DIY Christmas Hamper? Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How

BN TV

Eddie Murphy Joins Forces with Arsenio Hall for the Sequel of “Coming 2 America” | Watch the Trailer

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The trailer for the sequel of 1988 romantic comedy “Coming 2 America” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall has been released and from the looks of it, we will definitely be enthralled.

Here’s Amazon’s official synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The newly-released trailer features some of the original actors including  Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Joining this star-studded ensemble are John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.

The sequel was written by Kenya Barris and screenwriters Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year
Advertisement
css.php