Eddie Murphy Joins Forces with Arsenio Hall for the Sequel of “Coming 2 America” | Watch the Trailer

The trailer for the sequel of 1988 romantic comedy “Coming 2 America” starring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall has been released and from the looks of it, we will definitely be enthralled.

Here’s Amazon’s official synopsis: Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

The newly-released trailer features some of the original actors including Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, with Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Joining this star-studded ensemble are John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy.

The sequel was written by Kenya Barris and screenwriters Barry W. Blaustein and David Sheffield.

Watch the video below: