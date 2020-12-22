Connect with us

David Oyelowo talks to BellaNaija about Playing "Commander Adewole" in "The Midnight Sky" | WATCH

David Oyelowo talks to BellaNaija about Playing “Commander Adewole” in “The Midnight Sky” | WATCH

Published

2 hours ago

 on

In his new soon-to-be-released movie “The Midnight Sky“, David Oyelowo takes on the role of Commander Tom Adewole, an astronaut character of Nigerian descent he personally gave a Nigerian name to.

For his first interview with a Nigerian media platform, BellaNaija chats with David about his involvement in the George Clooney-directed Sci-fi/Drama, leaving the past year in a global pandemic, his next goals for being a part of the Nigerian movie space, and more.

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to Earth, where a mysterious global catastrophe has taken place. Clooney directs the adaptation of Lily Brooks-Dalton’s acclaimed novel “Good Morning, Midnight“, co-starring David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir and Tiffany Boone.

“The Midnight Sky” portrays themes of hope, survival, family and moves between personal and global issues in a way that everyone can relate to at this moment.

“The Midnight Sky” will be available on Netflix beginning December 23.

Watch the video below:

