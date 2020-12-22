Connect with us

BN TV

Meet Adeyinka Adegbenro a Software Engineer with Hearing Disability as She Shares Her Story

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

David Oyelowo talks to BellaNaija about Playing "Commander Adewole" in "The Midnight Sky" | WATCH

BN TV Music

Catch Asa's Acoustic Live Performance of "Murder In The USA"

BN TV

It's all about the President and the 'Foreign Press' on Episode 6 of "Banana Republic" Season 2

BN TV

Funmi Iyanda focuses on 'Saving Nigeria's Child Witches' in Episode 7 of "Public Eye"

BN TV

This Live Performance of "Peace of Mind" by Rema is just Smooth

BN TV

Need a DIY Christmas Hamper? Let Sisi Yemmie Show You How

BN TV

Chima Anyaso talks Transitioning from Business to Politics on “Under 40 CEOs”

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie has a Cookbook! Get All the Deets in Her New Vlog

BN TV

Eniola Badmus makes Cauliflower Mashed Potatoes & Steak with Rona on "Diary of an Inner Fat Girl"

BN TV

Meet Adeyinka Adegbenro a Software Engineer with Hearing Disability as She Shares Her Story

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this video, Channels TV documents the struggles of a deaf software engineer in Lagos, Adeyinka Adegbenro.

Adeyinka lost her hearing fresh out of university when she was 20 years old, a while after a mysterious swelling on the right side of her face had subsided.

Not relenting, she decided to become a software engineer after researching and finding out that the most profitable job for people with conditions like hers was software engineering.

She listed some of her major challenges with being a deaf person in Nigeria to be communicating and trying to move around in Lagos, modulating her voice because she can’t hear, walking safely as a pedestrian in Lagos as a result of the unruly nature of the state, watching television and some others.

Adeyinka needs to read the movement of one’s lips to understand what they are saying, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made understanding people a bit more challenging as a result of wearing masks.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

#BN2020Epilogues: For Jessica, 2020 has been Overwhelming & She is Glad to Have Survived it

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: The Fatal Mistake of Ramsey Nouah’s New Take on “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story”

BN Prose: One White Lie (2) by Uzezi Agboge

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: In this Isolated River

BN2020Epilogues: Ogechi is Acknowledging Every Little Blessing of the Year
Advertisement
css.php