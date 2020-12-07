Episode 6 of Funmi Iyanda’s “Public Eye” examines the Blight of the Almajiri Children

10 million of 13 million out-of-school children in Nigeria are in Northern Nigeria. About 70% of them are Almajiri.

In episode 6 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda discusses the possibility of rehabilitation of these children with the founder of the Almajiri Child Rights Initiative, Mohammed Sabo Keana, a child rights advocate, Helen Obiageli Oshikoya, the Director-General, Directorate of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Yakubu Lamal.

Watch the episode below: