Episode 6 of Funmi Iyanda’s “Public Eye” examines the Blight of the Almajiri Children

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

10 million of 13 million out-of-school children in Nigeria are in Northern Nigeria. About 70% of them are Almajiri.

In episode 6 of “Public Eye“, Funmi Iyanda discusses the possibility of rehabilitation of these children with the founder of the Almajiri Child Rights Initiative, Mohammed Sabo Keana, a child rights advocate, Helen Obiageli Oshikoya, the Director-General, Directorate of Strategic Communication and Press Affairs to the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Yakubu Lamal.

Watch the episode below:

